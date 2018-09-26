FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 6:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Mitie sees flat to slightly lower first-half profit

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s Mitie said it expected operating profit for the first half of the year to be flat to slightly down which would be in-line with its forecasts, as the outsourcing group invests to boost revenue.

The company, which provides engineering, security and cleaning services to customers such as Sainsbury’s, Vodafone and Rolls-Royce, said revenue was expected to be 2 to 3 percent higher for the six months to Sept. 30. It said its restructuring programme was progressing according to plan.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Edmund Blair

