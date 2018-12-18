Mitsubishi to sell stake in 2 Australian thermal coal mines for $539 mln

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp said on Tuesday it will sell its stake in two Australian thermal coal mines for A$750 million ($539 million).

Mitsubishi will sell its 31.4 pct stake in Clermont coal mine to a joint venture between Glencore and Sumitomo Corp, while it plans to sell its entire 10 pct stake in Ulan coal mine to Glencore, it said in a statement.

Through the deal, which is expected to be completed in 2019, the Glencore-Sumitomo joint venture’s stake in the Clermont mine will rise to nearly 81.5 percent, Sumitomo said.