Mitsubishi to unveil energy transformation plan toward 2050 by March 2022: CEO

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T will unveil its energy transformation plan toward 2050 by March 2022, addressing an optimum solution for achieving both stable supply of energy and decarbonisation, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Mitsubishi Chief Executive Officer Takehiko Kakiuchi also said at an earnings conference the company still cannot be optimistic about the COVID-19 crisis, predicting the impact to continue next year.
