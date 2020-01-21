German prosecutors probe Mitsubishi for suspected illegal defeat devices

FRANKFURT, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi is being probed by German prosecutors for suspected use of illegal defeat devices installed in diesel engines, the Frankfurt prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

Officials are investigating a member of staff at an international carmaker for fraud, as well as a unit of an international car dealership company, and two auto suppliers as part of the probe, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Cars made by Mitsubishi equipped with 1.6 litre and 2.2 litre four-cylinder diesel engines are being investigated over the possible use of an illegal defeat device, it added.

Premises have been searched in Frankfurt, Hanover and Regensburg in Germany as part of the probe, the prosecutor’s office said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Seythal)