Mitsubishi Motors denies fraud in German probe over illegal emissions defeat devices

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Thursday there was no reason to believe it had committed fraud as suspected in a German investigation into the Japanese automaker over illegal emissions defeating devices used in its diesel vehicles.

In a statement, Mitsubishi, said that the 1.6 litre diesel engines subject to the investigation, including its control system, were manufactured by France’s PSA Group.

The Japanese carmaker is the latest manufacturer to be investigated on suspicion of hiding illegal levels of pollution following a regulatory clampdown on toxic fumes triggered by Volkswagen’s 2015 admission that it had cheated emissions tests.