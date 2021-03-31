Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

MUFG Securities says loss related to U.S. client estimated around $270 mln

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - The securities unit of Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said on Wednesday its loss related to an unnamed U.S. client was estimated around $270 million, after it flagged potential losses of around $300 million a day before.

The loss will be reflected in the first quarter for the next financial year starting in April, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co Ltd said in a statement. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa, editing by Louise Heavens)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up