MUFG Securities says loss related to U.S. client estimated around $270 mln

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - The securities unit of Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said on Wednesday its loss related to an unnamed U.S. client was estimated around $270 million, after it flagged potential losses of around $300 million a day before.

The loss will be reflected in the first quarter for the next financial year starting in April, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co Ltd said in a statement. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa, editing by Louise Heavens)