A 33-year-old Jones Day associate who graduated from law school eight years ago is poised to become a federal judge in Florida after a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee vote Thursday.

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to approve the nomination of Kathryn Kimball Mizelle to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

