Senate confirms Jones Day associate to federal judgeship in Florida

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted 49-41 to confirm Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a 33-year-old Jones Day associate, as a judge for the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida

Prior to joining Jones Day in Washington and Miami as an associate in November 2019, Mizelle clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas and three other federal judges, spent three years as a trial attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Tax Division, served as a federal prosecutor in Alexandria, Virginia, and was counsel to the U.S. associate attorney general.

