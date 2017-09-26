FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot expect above 3.5 bln shekels from bond sale
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 26, 2017 / 8:48 AM / in 24 days

Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot expect above 3.5 bln shekels from bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Sept 26 (Reuters) -

* Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel’s third-largest bank, said on Tuesday it expects to raise more than 3.5 billion shekels ($993 million) in a bond offering from institutions and the public.

* The bank said demand from institutions on Monday reached 7 billion shekels, four times the amount it had planned to raise.

* As part of the offering, Mizrahi is selling two new bond series of seven and 10 years and widening an existing series of inflation-linked bonds repayable in 2030.

* The new bonds will pay interest of 0.86 percent to 1.22 percent, 0.71-0.81 percentage points above comparable Israel government bonds.

* The bonds are rated “AAA” with a “stable” outlook by Standard & Poor’s Maalot.

* The offering to the general public will take place in the coming days.

* ($1 = 3.5247 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.