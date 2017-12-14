FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli bank Mizrahi raised 675 mln shekels in debt offering
Sections
Featured
Finisar deal gives Apple AR advantage
Technology
Finisar deal gives Apple AR advantage
Anti-pipeline group goes back to work against Keystone XL
Energy & Environment
Anti-pipeline group goes back to work against Keystone XL
After Alabama upset, Democrats see new prospects in South
Politics
After Alabama upset, Democrats see new prospects in South
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2017 / 9:48 AM / in 35 minutes

Israeli bank Mizrahi raised 675 mln shekels in debt offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Dec 14 (Reuters) -

* Israel’s Mizrahi Tefahot Bank said on Thursday it raised 675 million shekels ($192 million) in an offering of contingent convertible (CoCo) bonds to institutional investors.

* The bank, Israel’s third largest, said the CPI-linked bonds will mature in 2027 and that the maximum interest set for the institutional stage was 1.06 percent.

* The bank said it received demand of nearly 1 billion shekels and was considering raising the amount issued to up to 770 million shekels.

* ($1 = 3.5220 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.