Israeli Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Q4 profit down on tax case provision

TEL AVIV, March 28 (Reuters) - Mizrahi Tefahot, Israel’s third-largest bank, reported on Thursday a drop in quarterly net profit, weighed down by a provision for settling a U.S. tax-evasion investigation and higher salary expenses.

Mizrahi earned 202 million shekels ($55.6 million) in the fourth quarter, down from 365 million a year earlier. It was forecast to earn 366 million shekels excluding the provision, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Earlier this month Mizrahi admitted to helping clients evade U.S. taxes and agreed to pay a $195 million fine, ending a five-year investigation by the U.S. Justice Department.

Mizrahi provisioned 121 million shekels in the quarter, bringing the amount it set aside in 2018 for the tax evasion probe to 546 million shekels.

Financing income before credit losses rose to 1.38 billion shekels from 1.19 billion a year earlier, while the credit loss provision increased to 77 million shekels from 60 million.

The bank said that given the U.S. tax probe, it opted not to distribute a dividend this quarter. It did not pay one in the second or third quarters either. But the bank said it expects it will be able to resume dividend payments in 2019.