Israel's Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Q1 profit falls, loan provisions rise

JERUSALEM, May 31 (Reuters) - Mizrahi Tefahot, Israel’s third-largest bank, reported an 11.6% decline in quarterly profit amid a sharp rise in credit loss provisions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mizrahi said on Sunday it earned 357 million shekels ($102 million) in the January-March period, down from 404 million a year earlier and compared with expectations of 253 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Interest income rose 9.5% to 1.41 billion shekels, while credit loss expenses grew to 345 million shekels from 76 million a year earlier.

Mizrahi, Israel’s largest mortgage lender, said it was preparing to issue state-backed loans to businesses as part of a government stimulus package.

CEO Eldad Fresher said the bank’s focus on mortgages and businesses rather than the aviation and tourism industries have given Mizrahi an edge in dealing with the corona crisis. Low risk mortgages account for two-thirds of the bank’s credit portfolio, he noted.

Mizrahi has said it will not pay any dividends during the outbreak to free up funds to provide more credit to households and businesses.

Mizrahi’s Tier 1 ratio of capital to risk components, a key measure of financial strength, slipped to 9.89% in the quarter from 10.12% a year earlier. It previously said the ratio will not fall below 8.83%.