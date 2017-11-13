FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Q3 profit slips on wage deal
Sections
Featured
Qualcomm draws up plans to rebuff Broadcom's offer
Deals
Qualcomm draws up plans to rebuff Broadcom's offer
Membership revoked? GE's spot in exclusive Dow may be shaky
Business
Membership revoked? GE's spot in exclusive Dow may be shaky
Child exploitation rife in Rohingya camps
Exclusive
World
Child exploitation rife in Rohingya camps
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2017 / 9:47 AM / in an hour

Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Q3 profit slips on wage deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel’s third-largest bank, reported lower quarterly net profit, weighed down by a one-time expense for a new salary agreement for its workers.

Mizrahi said on Monday it earned 261 million shekels ($74 million) in the third quarter, down from 373 million a year earlier. The new wage deal had a 104 million shekel impact on the bank’s bottom line, it said. Financing income before expenses for credit losses declined to 1.072 billion shekels from 1.096 billion, while the credit loss provision slipped to 41 million shekels from 59 million.

For the quarter, the bank will distribute a dividend of 78.3 million shekels -- 30 percent of net profit -- following a dividend of 120 million in the second quarter.

The bank’s Tier I capital ratio, a key measure of its financial strength, rose to 10.16 percent at the end of September from 9.85 percent a year earlier.

Mizrahi in July said it was in talks to buy smaller rival Union Bank, Israel’s sixth-largest bank. ($1 = 3.5402 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.