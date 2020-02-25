Israel's Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Q4 net profit more than doubles

TEL AVIV, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Mizrahi Tefahot, Israel’s third-largest bank, said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit more than doubled, boosted by higher interest income and as the year-earlier quarter was weighed down by a U.S. tax investigation.

Mizrahi earned 440 million shekels ($129 million) in the October-December period, up from 202 million a year earlier. The 2018 quarter was affected by provisions set aside regarding a U.S. tax probe, without which net profit would have been 378 million shekels.

Last year Mizrahi admitted to helping clients evade U.S. taxes and agreed to pay a $195 million fine, ending a five-year investigation by the U.S. Justice Department.

The bank last year resumed dividend distributions after halting them the previous year to set aside money for the tax investigation. It said it would pay 176 million shekels for the fourth quarter, up from 169 million in the third quarter.

Net interest income before credit losses rose to 1.35 billion shekels from 1.26 billion a year earlier, while the credit loss provision increased to 119 million shekels from 77 million.

The bank said it plans in the third quarter to unveil a new strategic plan for 2021-2025.

Its Tier I capital ratio, a key measure of financial strength, edged up to 10.14% at the end of 2019 from 10.01% a year earlier. ($1 = 3.4150 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)