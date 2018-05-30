FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 30, 2018 / 1:22 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Israel anti-trust authority rejects Mizrahi-Union bank merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, May 30 (Reuters) - Israel’s anti-trust authority said on Wednesday it was opposed to the planned merger between Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank and Union Bank on the grounds it was liable to harm competition.

Mizrahi, Israel’s third-largest bank, had agreed to buy Union, the country’s sixth-largest, in an all share deal valued at 1.4 billion shekels ($391 million).

The authority said its decision was final, but the parties have the right to appeal.

Earlier in the day, Supervisor of Banks Hedva Ber told reporters the merger would not hurt competition.

$1 = 3.5808 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.