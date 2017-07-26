Mizuho Bank sued for age discrimination

Mizuho Bank has been hit with an age discrimination lawsuit by a Massapequa, New York man who says he was passed over for a job at the bank's New Jersey branch because he refused to put information on his resume that would have indicated his age.

Filed on Tuesday by William Giannone in Manhattan federal court, the complaint alleges violations of the U.S. Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) by Mizuho and Open Systems Technologies, a job placement firm in Manhattan that the bank used.

