Japan's Mizuho restores ATMs, online services after glitch halts services

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Mizuho Bank, one of Japan’s major retail banks, on Monday said it had restored most cash machine and online banking services after a data glitch closed down around half of its automated teller machines (ATMs) on Sunday.

“The problem was caused by a failed data migration for time deposit transactions,” the company said in a statement on its website in which it apologised for the disruption.

The core banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group, Japan’s third largest lender by assets, said it would return cards, bank books to customers retained by faulty ATMs. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Sam Holmes)