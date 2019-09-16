MOVES- Mizuho hires LatAm loan banker

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (LPC) - Japanese bank Mizuho has hired Juan Felipe Pinto, a source familiar with the matter said.

Pinto joins as a director in the bank’s debt capital markets team, where he will focus on project finance and corporate loans across Latin America.

Most recently, Pinto was a vice president at Dutch lender ING’s loan syndications team in New York.

Prior to that, he worked in the loan syndications team at Japan’s SMBC for a little more than five years.

A spokesperson for Mizuho confirmed Pinto’s employment at the bank. (Reporting by Aaron Weinman and Daniela Guzmán. Editing By Michelle Sierra)