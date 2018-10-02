Mizuho, Mt. Gox customers ask court to halt California lawsuit

Japan’s Mizuho Bank and U.S. investors suing it over losses at the Mt. Gox bitcoin exchange on Monday asked a federal court in Los Angeles to stay the case, saying plaintiffs may be able to recover their losses in Mt. Gox’s bankruptcy proceedings.

In a joint report to the court, lawyers for both sides said the estate in Japan for the defunct Mt. Gox now has more than $617 million after selling bitcoins and may have enough to pay in full the claims of Mt. Gox customers who lost money when the exchange collapsed in 2014.

