FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 5, 2018 / 11:30 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Bitcoin buyers lose bid to combine lawsuits against Mizuho Bank

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The federal Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has rejected a request by plaintiffs to combine three lawsuits accusing Japan’s Mizuho Bank of hiding problems at the Mt Gox bitcoin exchange, worsening investors’ losses when the exchange collapsed in 2014.

In a decision on Wednesday, the panel said that while the three proposed class actions have many facts in common, all dealing with the failure of Tokyo-based Mt Gox, the creation of multidistrict litigation is not warranted because of the small number of lawsuits.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GEimoE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.