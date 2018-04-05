Bitcoin buyers lose bid to combine lawsuits against Mizuho Bank

The federal Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has rejected a request by plaintiffs to combine three lawsuits accusing Japan’s Mizuho Bank of hiding problems at the Mt Gox bitcoin exchange, worsening investors’ losses when the exchange collapsed in 2014.

In a decision on Wednesday, the panel said that while the three proposed class actions have many facts in common, all dealing with the failure of Tokyo-based Mt Gox, the creation of multidistrict litigation is not warranted because of the small number of lawsuits.

