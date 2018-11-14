Financials
November 14, 2018

Japan's Mizuho books 13.4 pct rise in first-half net profit



TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Inc said on Wednesday net profit rose 13.4 percent in the six months through September, helped by gains from its stock holdings and smaller bad loan costs.

Profit was 359.4 billion yen ($3.16 billion) in April-September, from 316.6 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

For the full-year through March, Japan’s second-largest lender by assets kept its profit forecast at 570 billion yen, down 1.1 percent from the year prior but above the 567.1 billion yen average of 14 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 113.8800 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

