Japan's Mizuho posts 0.8% rise in first-quarter net profit

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group on Wednesday said its net profit rose 0.8% in the first quarter of its financial year due primarily to strong lending business overseas.

Japan’s third-largest lender by assets reported April-June profit of 162.4 billion yen ($1.50 billion), from 161 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

For the full year through March, Mizuho kept its profit forecast at 470 billion yen, almost five times up on year. That compared with the 472.1 billion yen average of 11 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.