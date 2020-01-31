Japan's Mizuho third-quarter net profit more than double from year ago

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Inc , Japan’s third-largest lender by assets, on Friday reported net profit in the third quarter more than doubled from a year ago.

Mizuho posted a profit of 116.3 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in the October-December period versus 50.6 billion yen in the same period a year earlier, according to Reuters’ calculations based on nine-month cumulative figures disclosed in a stock exchange filing.

Mizuho kept its profit view for the full-year through March at 470 billion yen, which compared with the 485.4 billion yen average of 11 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 109.7000 yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)