Mizuho Q4 profit more than doubles, beats estimates

TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group Inc reported on Friday its net profit more than doubled for the fourth quarter, during which it suffered some system failures and booked a trading loss related to the collapse of U.S. investment fund Archegos.

Mizuho, Japan’s third-largest lender by assets, said profit for the March 31-ending quarter came in at 116.6 billion yen ($1.07 billion). That compared with an average profit estimate of 79.95 billion yen from two analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. ($1 = 109.4400 yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)