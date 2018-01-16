Mizuho targets Mideast DCM with new Dubai branch

LONDON, Jan 16 (IFR) - Mizuho Financial Group’s investment bank is targeting more debt capital markets business in the Middle East after opening a branch in Dubai, allowing it to provide advisory and arrangement services in the region.

Mizuho International, the London-based securities and investment banking arm of Mizuho, said on Tuesday it had been granted a category 4 licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

It said the branch will initially focus on the origination of DCM business in the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

Mizuho has had a presence in Dubai since 2007 through Mizuho Bank, which has arranged and advised on corporate banking products and will work closely with the Mizuho International branch. William Mills is senior executive officer of the new branch. (Reporting by Steve Slater)