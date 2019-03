TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group on Wednesday slashed its full-year profit outlook by 86 percent, citing 680 billion yen ($6.1 billion) in one-time restructuring costs, including an overhaul of its securities portfolio.

Japan’s second-largest bank by assets said it expects 80 billion yen in net income for the year to end-March, instead of 570 billion yen it had predicted earlier.