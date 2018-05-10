MOVES-Mizuho Americas makes 5 senior high-yield sales, trading hires

NEW YORK, May 10 (LPC) - Mizuho Americas said it has made five senior hires for its high yield sales and trading team, expanding the financial institution’s capital markets commitment specifically in leveraged finance.

Jay Lupo, John Heffers, Jonathan Knepper, Barry Connolly and Dan Rothschild joined in April, with Lupo and Heffers as team co-heads.

Lupo, Heffers, Knepper and Connolly most recently worked together for 15 years at Stifel Financial Corp. Rothschild was hired from Royal Bank of Canada.

Mizuho will formally announce the hires in a press release on Thursday.

“Mizuho’s strategy continues to focus on expanding our client relationships in the Americas and this team will do exactly that,” Thomas Hartnett, head of Fixed Income Sales and Trading, said in an e-mail. “We anticipate doubling the size of our high yield sales & trading team over the coming year, allowing us to serve more investors while covering a larger domain of high yield sectors.”

Mizuho declined to specify the team’s existing headcount.

The team will complement Mizuho’s Leveraged Capital Markets group led by Richard R.S. Smith, managing director and head of Leveraged Capital Markets to the Americas, which oversees the origination of all non-investment grade debt products including high-yield bonds, institutional term loans and pro rata bank facilities.

“This is another big boost to Mizuho’s collaborative effort to strengthen our lead left bank status in a competitive and evolving industry,” said Smith.

Mizuho made similar investments in the Investment Grade Credit sector several years ago, Hartnett said.

“These recently announced hires will drive our High Yield Sales & Trading business expansion primarily with institutional investors and will build on the recent progress we have made in our High Yield Debt Capital Markets,” he said.

Mizuho Americas is part of Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, which has more than 900 offices and 60,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. Mizuho Financial’s total assets as of December 31, 2017 were US$1.8trn. (Reporting By Lynn Adler Editing by Michelle Sierra Laffitte)