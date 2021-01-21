Morgan Lewis, Trump's longtime tax counsel, prepares for split

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius said Wednesday it was stepping away from advising Donald Trump on tax matters, leaving the former president and his businesses further isolated from the country’s largest law firms.

The firm emphasized in a statement it “had a limited representation” of Trump and his main business, the Trump Organization, on tax matters. “For those matters not already concluded, we are transitioning as appropriate to other counsel,” the firm said.

