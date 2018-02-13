Turkey's MLP Saglik weaker in market debut after $363 mln IPO

ISTANBUL, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Turkey’s MLP Saglik declined in their market debut on Tuesday, after raising around 1.38 billion lira ($363 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) that saw its range sharply lowered.

MLP Saglik, a private healthcare company, priced the IPO at 19 lira a share. The firm had initially priced the flotation at up to 28.8 lira a share.

Shares of MLP were at 18.69 lira in Istanbul trade at 0712 GMT, after initially trading at 18.88 a share. ($1 = 3.7991 liras) (Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)