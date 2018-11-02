UPDATE 1-Russian steelmaker MMK cautious after strongest quarter in a decade

(Adds background, quotes)

MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russian steel producer MMK reported its strongest quarterly earnings in a decade on Friday, up 26 percent from a year earlier, but cautioned that declining global steel prices could affect profits in the fourth quarter.

The group’s third-quarter earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $671 million, its highest level since at least 2008, and beat forecasts of $638 million in a Reuters poll.

The results sent the group’s shares up 1.7 percent.

The firm, controlled by Russian businessman Viktor Rashnikov, said revenue increased 3.9 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier to $2.09 billion.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenues declined 0.7 percent due to falling sales prices, but the company said earnings rose in part because the cost of sales decreased, due to “the stabilised price of key raw materials”.

Looking ahead, MMK said it sees stable demand for steel products in its sales markets, supported by growth in global steel consumption and a programme to reduce production capacity in China, but global steel prices could put pressure on results.

“The company’s financial results for (the fourth quarter) will be affected by the decrease in global steel prices and seasonal correction in the domestic market, against a backdrop of stabilising prices for key raw materials,” MMK said in its statement.

The board said it was recommending a third-quarter dividend of 2.114 roubles per share. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Edmund Blair and Susan Fenton)