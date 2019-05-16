Company News
May 16, 2019 / 1:36 PM / in 4 hours

Gannett retains all board seats in proxy fight against MNG Enterprises

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc said on Thursday all its eight director nominees were elected to its board based on a preliminary vote count, beating candidates put up by its shareholder MNG Enterprises, better known as Digital First Media.

Separately, MNG Enterprises said in a statement, “This is a win for an entrenched Gannett Board that has been unwilling to address the current realities of the newspaper business, and sadly a loss for Gannett and its shareholders.” (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below