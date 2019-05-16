Gannett retains all board seats in proxy fight against MNG Enterprises

May 16 (Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc said on Thursday all its eight director nominees were elected to its board based on a preliminary vote count, beating candidates put up by its shareholder MNG Enterprises, better known as Digital First Media.

Separately, MNG Enterprises said in a statement, “This is a win for an entrenched Gannett Board that has been unwilling to address the current realities of the newspaper business, and sadly a loss for Gannett and its shareholders.” (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)