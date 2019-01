CAIRO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Madinet Nasr for Housing and Development (MNDH) has called off a planned merger via a share-swap with the Sixth of October Development and Investment Company (SODIC), according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

SODIC had moved to acquire MNDH through a mandatory purchase offer in October that entailed the exchange of one of SODIC’s shares for every two of Madinet Nasr’s. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla Editing by Gareth Jones)