Shares of Egypt's SODIC, MNHD suspended after merger called off

CAIRO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Egypt’s stock exchange suspended trading on Wednesday in the Sixth of October Development and Investment Company (SODIC) and Madinet Nasr for Housing and Development (MNHD) after the two firms called off a planned merger.

SODIC said earlier it was no longer interested in a mandatory purchase offer for MNHD.

MNHD said in a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday that it had called off the planned deal.

Trading in SODIC’S shares was suspended pending a response to enquiries, the stock exchange said on its website.