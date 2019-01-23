Financials
January 23, 2019 / 8:50 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Shares of Egypt's SODIC, MNHD suspended after merger called off

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Egypt’s stock exchange suspended trading on Wednesday in the Sixth of October Development and Investment Company (SODIC) and Madinet Nasr for Housing and Development (MNHD) after the two firms called off a planned merger.

SODIC said earlier it was no longer interested in a mandatory purchase offer for MNHD.

MNHD said in a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday that it had called off the planned deal.

Trading in SODIC’S shares was suspended pending a response to enquiries, the stock exchange said on its website.

Reporting by Ehab Farouk Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Susan Fenton

