UPDATE 1-Egypt bourse resets SODIC, MNHD prices after merger called off

(Updates with price reset, MNHD shares resuming trade)

CAIRO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Egyptian Exchange on Wednesday cancelled all transactions made the previous day in local firms Sixth of October Development and Investment Company (SODIC) and Madinet Nasr for Housing and Development (MNHD) .

The move followed SODIC’s decision against a takeover of MNHD and involved their shares being suspended on Wednesday as the bourse reset prices.

MNHD shares fell 2.6 percent after resuming trade while SODIC’s shares remained suspended pending a response to enquiries, the exchange said on its website.

SODIC shares opened at 13.2 Egyptian pounds ($0.74) per share on Tuesday, while MNHD opened at 6.56 pounds ($0.37).