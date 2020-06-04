Mobile game developer agrees to pay $150,000 to settle FTC children's privacy claims

App developer HyperBeard Inc has agreed to settle U.S. Federal Trade Commission allegations that it allowed advertising networks to collect children’s personal information to target ads to users of the company’s “child-directed” game apps without notifying parents or getting their verifiable consent.

The FTC on Thursday announced the proposed settlement that resolves claims that HyperBeard violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act Rule.

