LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - British online electricals retailer AO World has agreed to buy Mobile Phones Direct (MPD) for an enterprise value of 32.5 million pounds ($42.3 million), it said on Friday.

MPD is an online-only retailer of mobile phones in the UK, based near Reading, southern England. It operates through two brands - mobilephonesdirect and smartphonecompany. ($1 = 0.7683 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)