LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Mobius Capital Partners, set up by emerging markets investor Mark Mobius, said on Monday it would list an investment fund on the London Stock Exchange and look to raise at least 200 million pounds ($258.34 million).

Mobius Investment Trust would look to raise the money through a placing and an offer for subscription. ($1 = 0.7742 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by John O’Donnell)