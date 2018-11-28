Market News
November 28, 2018 / 11:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Biotech company Moderna expects to raise up to $521.7 mln in IPO

1 Min Read

(Adds Breakingviews link)

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Biotech company Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it expected to raise up to $521.7 million in its initial public offering, valuing the company at about $7.8 billion at the top end of the pricing range.

The company expects its offering of 21.7 million shares to be priced between $22 and $24 per share, Moderna said in a filing (bit.ly/2FLA1dW).

The company, which develops drugs based on molecules known as messenger RNAs, said it intends to use a major portion of the net proceeds on drug discovery and development.

Founded in 2010, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker “MRNA”.

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are leading a 11-member underwriting team for the IPO.

Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.