July 23 (Reuters) - Shares of Moderna Inc fell nearly 10% after the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board determined that the company’s claims against Arbutus Biopharma’s vaccine technology patent were not valid.

Arbutus shares soared 56% after the patent board posted its opinion on its electronic docket.

Moderna did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)