22 days ago
Israel's Modiin looks to buy into California oil projects
July 24, 2017 / 6:47 AM / 22 days ago

Israel's Modiin looks to buy into California oil projects

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, July 24 (Reuters) -

* Israel's Modiin Energy said on Monday it is in talks with U.S. oil and gas producer Aera Energy to buy into three oil exploration projects in California.

* Modiin said in a statement it was looking to acquire, together with other investors, a stake equal to about a third of total shares in the projects Cassini, Shideler and Concord in Kern County, California.

* The company did not disclose financial details about its negotiations with Aera Energy, which is jointly owned by affiliates of Shell and ExxonMobil.

* Aera produces about 121,000 barrels of oil and 31 million cubic feet of natural gas daily, accounting for nearly a quarter of California's production. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

