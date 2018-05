May 11 (Reuters) - Investment bank Moelis & Co announced that it has appointed Anuj Mathur as a managing director, providing financial and strategic advice to Internet and digital media companies.

Mathur, who comes with 15 years of investment banking experience, earlier worked for Barclays as a managing director covering global Internet and digital media.

He will be based in Moelis’ San Francisco office, a statement from the firm said. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)