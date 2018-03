March 12 (Reuters) - Independent investment bank Moelis & Co said on Monday it has appointed Robert Glauerdt as a managing director.

Glauerdt, who has over 13 years experience, most recently served as a partner and managing director at Berkshire Capital Securities.

Glauerdt will provide financial and strategic advice to financial institutions, with a focus on traditional and alternative asset managers. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)