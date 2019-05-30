MOVES-Moelis hires JP Morgan North America oilfield services head - statement

NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - Moelis & Co is hiring Richard Barker, the head of oilfield services in North America for JPMorgan Chase, to bolster its investment banking capabilities in the energy space, according to a company statement on Thursday.

Barker will join Moelis as a managing director based in its Houston office in August and will focus on advising clients in the oilfield services and equipment sector.

“We continue to see significant structural changes in the oil and gas industry,” Jeff Raich, co-president of Moelis, was quoted as saying in the statement, adding: “Richard’s deep sector knowledge, coupled with our world-class global energy franchise, will be tremendously valuable to clients looking to strategically position themselves in this changing environment.”

Barker has also worked at Goldman Sachs and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co during a 15-year career in oil and gas investment banking, the statement added.

Prior to finance, British-born Barker was a professional tennis player, competing in doubles tournaments, including at Wimbledon, according to his Wikipedia page.