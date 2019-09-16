Moelis poaches Barclays TMT banker Will Peters - source

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Investment bank Moelis & Co has hired Barclays’ banker and army veteran Will Peters to advise its tech, media and telecoms (TMT) clients as a managing director based in London, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Peters spent 15 years at Barclays where rose to become one of their most senior TMT bankers.

He will join Moelis in December, adding to its fintech team, which is advising Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) on its $39 billion takeover proposal for the London Stock Exchange.

Peters specialises in fiber and communications infrastructure as well as payments and fintech and has worked on a number of deals involving both equity and debt financing.

Peters served in the British Army for six years between 1999 and 2005 as part of the 1st Battalion of the Duke of Wellington’s regiment.

New York-based Moelis launched its London hub in 2008 - one year after the firm was founded by Ken Moelis in 2007 - and has since then won high profile mandates for some of Europe and the Middle East’s biggest firms including the upcoming listing of oil giant Saudi Aramco. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, editing by Louise Heavens)