MoFo faces August trial date but fewer claims in 'mommy track' bias lawsuit

Barring a breakthrough in court-ordered settlement talks later this month, Morrison & Foerster is headed to trial in August to face claims that the firm discriminated against two former associates after they took maternity leave.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco set a trial date of Aug. 16 in a Friday ruling that trimmed some allegations brought by former Los Angeles associate Sherry William and former New York associate Joshua Ashley Klayman, but left the core of the already-shrunken case alive.

