MoFo taps dealmaker who handled $929 mln Empire State Building IPO

Morrison & Foerster on Tuesday announced it added a 27-year dealmaking veteran from Clifford Chance who worked on the $929 million initial public offering for the owner of the Empire State Building.

Larry Medvinsky advised Empire State Realty Trust, the owner of the iconic New York skyscraper, on its 2013 IPO, which Morrison & Foerster touted as one of the largest real estate investment trust IPOs in U.S. history.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/39oIq3l