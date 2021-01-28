Citing pandemic, judge urges settlement in MoFo 'mommy track' case

A San Francisco federal judge on Thursday pushed for a quick end to long-running claims that Morrison & Foerster discriminates against pregnant women and mothers, urging the parties to settle what remains of the case before trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley issued the plea at the end of a nearly hour-long hearing in which she vacated a planned March trial date, saying the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has halted jury trials. The case now likely wouldn’t go to trial until at least August, she added.

