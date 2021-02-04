MoFo, former associates enter settlement talks in 'mommy track' case

Morrison & Foerster and two of its former associates are taking up a federal judge’s request to try to settle claims that the firm discriminates against pregnant women and mothers.

Looking to head off a trial on the plaintiffs’ remaining claims, San Francisco U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley on Wednesday referred the claims of former MoFo associates Sherry William and Joshua Ashley Klayman to another magistrate judge, Virginia DeMarchi, for settlement.

