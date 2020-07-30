MoFo saw Sillcon Valley mogul as its 'meal ticket,' says lawyer for estranged wife

Morrison & Foerster on Thursday rejected claims that it breached its ethical duties to technology executive Allison Huynh, who is suing the firm in California amid a broader ongoing legal battle between Huynh and her husband, tech and robotics entrepreneur Scott Hassan.

In a lawsuit filed against the San Francisco-based firm this week, Huynh called Morrison & Foerster a “willing architect and facilitator” of Hassan’s “nefarious scheme to cheat his wife and children out of hundreds of millions of dollars” in violation of its duties to her as a former client.

