Morrison & Foerster confirmed on Monday that it is laying off 4% of its U.S. staff, as well as some U.K. employees, citing “fundamental changes” brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, the firm is shedding 38 positions. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated pressure on law firms to trim staff positions, something Morrison & Foerster noted in its statement.

